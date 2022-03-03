MJF Shows His True Colors, Brutalizes CM Punk Ahead of AEW Revolution

MJF showed his true colors on this week’s AEW Dynamite, leaving CM Punk a bloody mess ahead of their Dog Collar Match at Revolution this Sunday. Friedman cut what seemed like a babyface promo last week, saying how much of an inspiration Punk was to him growing up and how much it tore him up when Punk walked away from the wrestling business and “abandoned” him. Punk opened a promo segment midway through AEW responding, saying that for all the bad things he’s done it doesn’t make up for every terrible act Max has committed in AEW.

He offered for Friedman to come down to the ring and offered advice, saying all of his anger will only destroy him. He offered Friedman a hug, saying he’s trying his best to do better. Max embraced him, then nailed Punk with a low blow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then brought the rest of The Pinnacle out and used the Dynamite Diamond Ring to bust Punk open. He then threw out of the ring and had Shawn Spears wrap the Dog collar around his neck. Max grabbed a mic and, quoting Punk’s famous heel turn at the start of the original “Summer of Punk” he uttered, “You stupid old man, I’m a snake.” He then promised to show the world that he’s the devil himself in their match on Sunday.

AEW’s Revolution 2022 pay-per-view takes place this Sunday at the Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Check out the lineup below!