Former WWE Star Believes They Would "Brutalize" MJF on the Microphone

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman professes himself as a special attraction, not unlike Andre the Giant. This philosophy is a reflection of his week-to-week responsibilities, as he uses most of his televised appearances to speak on the microphone instead of wrestling inside the squared circle. That said, some of MJF's oratory exhibitions have generated more buzz than individual matches themselves. Friedman's verbal sparring sessions with the likes of CM Punk and William Regal have quickly become timeless segments, while a recent promo opposite Ricky Starks is professed as a star-making moment for the AEW World Title challenger.

Even though the ratings show good numbers, one former WWE star is not impressed. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore said he would "brutalize" Friedman on a live microphone if given the opportunity.

"It wouldn't even be a question. Don't ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him," Amore said (h/t Fightful). "You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I'm trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you're getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen."

Amore's confidence comes from his belief that it is easier for wrestlers to get booed than to get cheered, and he spent the majority of his career achieving the latter.

"Generational talent? I had ten years in this business. My first generation, my decade is done. What I did is undeniable. You can't ever discredit it. I'm called a babyface because I got over," Amore continued. "I don't have to s--t on the people and bury the people. I can make people love me. I can make people listen, cheer, chant. You can't do that. Until you make people chant your catchphrases, love you, and book you as babyface, it's easy to be a heel. I didn't curse for seven years. I didn't curse or say a bad word. I created a word. SAWFT, Sawft."

As for if this promo war could happen, Amore emphasized that it couldn't be put in place overnight.

"My phone is on. People know where to call me," Amore said. "If you want to give the people that s--t tomorrow, you'd be wasting a lot of time, money, and investment because that's a build that deserves to be built."