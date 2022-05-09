AEW Stars Announced for Season 2 of Netflix's Floor Is Lava

✖

Netflix released the new trailer for Season 2 of its competition show, Floor is Lava, on Monday and several AEW stars announced they'll be involved in the show this year. Orange Cassidy tweeted out the trailer and wrote, "Me, Chuck [Taylor] and [Kris Statlander] are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here's a trailer they told me to share even though we're not shown. So...trust me?" The five-episode season is set for release on June 3.

The show's official synopsis reads, "Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season – a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Watch out!" Check out the trailer below and stay tuned as we'll update how the three wrestlers wind up involved in the competition!

Irad Eval and Megan McGrath, the show's creators sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss why people love the show so much back in 2020.

"We tasked Hollywood's biggest chemists and slime/goopy substance-makers to come up with our lava," McGrath explained. "We did a ton of research about what lava looks like and how it moves and how it glows and we tried to really create that in ours. We spent months testing different lavas and different formulas."

Eyal continued, "The reason we're being so secretive about it is because it really did take a long time to nail this down. You want the lava to glow. 'Oh, that's easy,' the chemists said, 'we could just add in some glowing chemicals.' Well, it turns out those things are carcinogenic. So you can't have that in there. So it took a long time to figure out exactly how do you make this thing bubble, flow, be slippery, be viscous in the right way, and also be safe that people can be submerged in it for minutes at a time, hours at a time, whatever it is, and come out safely.