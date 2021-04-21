Floor Is Lava Season 2 Renewed by Netflix

✖

Netflix is bringing back Floor Is Lava for a second season according to a new report by Variety. Host Rutledge Wood is returning as a host as adults find themselves deluged into orange goop. The classic children’s game proved to be a bit of a sensation on the streaming giant during the earlier days of the pandemic. Netflix reports that 37 million households tuned in to see who would be falling into the lava during the first four weeks of it’s run. The company also touts Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle as other examples of unscripted programming having real success on their platform. Showrunner Anthony Carbone has to be thrilled about the announcement as they will try to up the ante in season 2. Also returning are executive producers Arthur Smith, Caroline Baumgard, Frank Sinton, and Anthony Storm for A. Smith & Co. productions. There’s no word yet on when these new episodes will hit the service.

netflix has a new show called FLOOR IS LAVA and i cannot believe this is real but i also stan this teen girl who does NOT want to be there pic.twitter.com/VDaOOWOrDZ — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) June 22, 2020

The creators of the hit Netflix show, Irad Eval and Megan McGrath sat down to discuss why people love the show so much with THR.

"We tasked Hollywood's biggest chemists and slime/goopy substance-makers to come up with our lava," McGrath explained. "We did a ton of research about what lava looks like and how it moves and how it glows and we tried to really create that in ours. We spent months testing different lavas and different formulas."

Eyal continued, "The reason we're being so secretive about it is because it really did take a long time to nail this down. You want the lava to glow. 'Oh, that's easy,' the chemists said, 'we could just add in some glowing chemicals.' Well, it turns out those things are carcinogenic. So you can't have that in there. So it took a long time to figure out exactly how do you make this thing bubble, flow, be slippery, be viscous in the right way, and also be safe that people can be submerged in it for minutes at a time, hours at a time, whatever it is, and come out safely.

Season 1 of Floor Is Lava is streaming now on Netflix.

