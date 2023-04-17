Will Ospreay Gives Big Update on His Wrestling Future

Will Ospreay has been out of action for just over one month. The Aerial Assassin tweaked his right shoulder during the New Japan Cup, resulting in him being forced to pull out of numerous scheduled appearances over WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend. Ospreay's shoulder stinger was just the latest in a long list of ill-timed injuries that he has suffered in his career, as he was previously forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship during his first and only reign with the prize to due being put on the shelf.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay provided a bit of good and bad news related to his latest injury. The bright side is that he has been officially cleared to return to in-ring action, but he remains unsure about where he is at physically.

"I got cleared two days ago. It's a weird one. I've seen my physio now for about five weeks, and I got range of motion back in my arm," Ospreay said. "The strength is there, somewhat, but because I was able to complete four strength exercises, apparently, I'm medically cleared. It does feel a lot better, but I feel there is still a lot of weakness in my arm. The sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off."

Ospreay's in-ring style is unlike anything going in wrestling today. He began his career as a high-flying cruiserweight, re-inventing what it meant to take to the skies in his critically-acclaimed contests with Ricochet. Upon joining New Japan full time, Ospreay began to put on significant size in an effort to take over the heavyweight division. While his added muscle meant toning down his move-set slightly, Ospreay still kept his death-defying acrobatics at the forefront.

"Over the last 48 hours, I've been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career," Ospreay reflected. "It's been incredible, but the one thing that has been constant, especially the last few years, is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more, recently."

The former IWGP United States Champion noted that his injury history has begun to impact his style, as he has removed the Shooting Star Press from his arsenal as a result.

"I'm just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I'm going to have to change things up a lot, but I'm going to compete, I'm going to come back, and I'm going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can," Ospreay continued. "I don't know how long this ride is going to be, I'm going to be honest. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that's all. Much love."

If he stays healthy, Summer 2023 could be a big season for Ospreay. He has unfinished business with current IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega, who defeated him for that title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, and has been long-rumored to get his rematch at June's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Beyond that, Ospreay has expressed interest in competing at August's AEW ALL IN: London, an event set to emanate from Wembley Stadium.

