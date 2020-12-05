Update On Possible AEW, NJPW Working Relationship

With AEW and Impact Wrestling having recently opened up a working relationship, it is looking more and more likely that similar relationships could evolve. AEW has already been working with the NWA, and one organization in particular continues to be the focus of fantasy interpromotional booking for wrestling fans: New Japan Pro Wrestling. And according to at least one source, AEW continues to try to open the door on that front.

Tony Khan has commented several times on the possibility over the past year, as have several AEW talent, and it has always sounded like they'd be open to working something out with NJPW, however it hasn't happened or even seemed close. Khan even commented during the AEW Revolution post-PPV scrum that the relationship has been pretty one-sided so far, noting that several AEW stars have worked for New Japan and continued to do so (notably, Jon Moxley) but that New Japan hadn't let any of their talent work for AEW.

Even so, AEW continues to make overtures to NJPW. This week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that AEW is open to working with everyone, including Impact, AAA, and NJPW. The report went on to note that Khan has been talking regularly with Rocky Romero “to try and open doors to New Japan, feeling the odds are better to do something with Harold Meij gone.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi did appear for Chris Jericho's 30th anniversary celebration, but that's about it as of late from the New Japan side. Meiji's role as NJPW President came to an end in October, so perhaps the door will open a little more now.

There were numerous mentions of Kazuchika Okada during Wednesday night's edition of Dynamite. Omega even did Okada's rainmaker pose. This wasn't the first time that New Japan has been reference on a Dynamite episode recently, either.

Where there's smoke there's fire? Stay tuned!