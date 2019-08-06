AEW Announces Locations For Second and Third TNT Episodes

Fresh off their premiere TNT episode selling out the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. in a matter of hours, AEW announced the locations for their second and third episodes on Tuesday morning via a clip from the latest Being the Elite episode.

Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega announced during the segment that Week 2’s episode (Oct. 9) would take place at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts (located on Boston University’s campus). Week 3’s episode (Oct. 16) would take place at The Liacouras Center (Temple University) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Liacouras Center quickly announced when ticket information for its show would be available. No matches were announced for either show.

All Elite Wrestling will be coming to Philadelphia on October 16th! Ticket pricing and event on-sale date/time to be announced on all AEW social media platforms this Friday, August 9 at Noon Eastern/9am Pacific. #AEWPhilly #AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/jG7WqnWKAX — The Liacouras Center (@LiacourasCenter) August 6, 2019

As for the premiere episode, the show sold out on Friday within hours of tickets going on-sale. Fans stated that no tickets were available within mere minutes, though this was later attributed to a glitch from Ticket Master.

The debut episode will feature Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Omega and The Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners in a six-man tag match, an appearance from Jon Moxley and a match to crown the first AEW Women’s World Champion.

The tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Championships is also expected to start on that show. While a bracket has not been released, The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) will take on The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) at the All Out event to decide which team gets a first-round bye.