AEW: What Are The Rules for an Open House Match?

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black introduced a new match concept last week known as the Open House Match. The bout will serve as an open challenge for any trio that wants to try and take the titles away from Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King and set the stage for some potentially violent encounters.

Matthews took to Twitter to fully explain each rule ahead of tonight's AEW Dyanmite, which will see Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta be the first to accept the challenge. The rules are as follows:

20 seconds count outs — "Because you will not be safe on the outside, you will not run away when it gets hard.. we force you to be harder or force you to cave under the pressure."

No Rope Breaks — "Because the true nature of man is measured in its ability to withstand pain. There is no easy way out. You will fight or submit."

Disqualifications Are Still Enforced — "You break the tradition you forfeit your chance. The entire world will watch as you admit you do not have what it takes and must Live with this embarrassment your entire life"

The Challenger Gets to Add a Stipulation — "Why? Because it's fair. And balance is all we have."

