AEW's Orange Cassidy Dominates Pro Wrestling Tee's Best Selling T-Shirt List for 2020

Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barker sat down with Chris Van Vliet this week and revealed which pro wrestler sold the most t-shirts in 2020. Taking the top two spots were AEW star Orange Cassidy, who saw his popularity explode this year thanks to rivalries with PAC, Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes on AEW programming. Barker said, "So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It's the orange shirt that just has his thumb on it and it says 'Freshley Squeezed'. That's the number one seller for the year. He's also got the number two seller which is just his photo (h/t 411Mania)."

Cassidy competed in his first match for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view in February. Over the summer he feuded with "Le Champion" Jericho, winning two matches against the veteran including a "Mimosa Mayhem" Match at All Out.

My orange Cassidy shirt arrived!!! He’s a wrestler that’s super lazy and therefore is my hero x pic.twitter.com/Rp9tMSBppN — Michael Deas (@mike_deas) November 18, 2020

Other top sellers included Jericho and Owen Hart.

"The number three seller is an Owen Hart shirt," Barker said. "We signed a deal with Dark Side of the Ring and Owen's wife Martha and came out with a shirt. It's his first shirt in twenty-something years, so that's number three. Then there's two Chris Jericho Inner Circle shirts. There's the Stadium Stampede Losers shirt, where it says 'Champions' but they're really the losers. And then there's a Guns N' Roses parody shirt. So Chris Jericho is the top selling wrestler of the year, by far, like no one is going to ever beat him but Orange Cassidy holds the top-selling shirt of the year."

Cassidy came up short in defeating Rhodes for the TNT Championship twice before getting involved in The Best Friends' feud with Miro & Kip Sabian. In a rare out-of-character interview, Cassidy explained the idea behind his unique persona while speaking with ESPN back in July.

"It was one of those things where you like wrestling, so you build a ring in your backyard, and you start to wrestle, and then, you know, no one likes you because you're a skinny white kid who doesn't do anything great," he explained. "... If I have to wrestle, I'll wrestle. It's not my fault that I'm good at wrestling," Cassidy said, explaining his character's motivations. "It's like one of those things, you have a job, you're good at it, but you know, do you really wanna?"