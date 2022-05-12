AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournament Updates After First Week

✖

The first week of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament is officially in the books as two wrestlers in both brackets have already made their way to the semifinals. Adam Cole took the first victory of the night on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Dax Harwood via a Sharpshooter after continuously attacking the tag team champion's ribs. Jeff Hardy then closed the show by defeating Darby Allin in a wild Anything Goes match via a surprise roll-up. Over on the Women's Bracket, Toni Storm was victorious on Dynamite by beating Jamie Hayter.

And now it's time for the results from AEW Rampage — spoilers ahead. Ruby Soho successfully beat Riho in order to advance and will now face the winner of Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander. Hikaru Shida was originally supposed to face Velvet, but it was confirmed that she had suffered an injury and would be replaced by Statlander. In storyline, Shida's injury came from her recent loss against Serena Deeb in a Street Fight. But, in reality, Shida had competed in four matches over in Japan in promotions like Tokyo Joshi Pro and Ice Ribbon after the Shida match.

Next week's tournament matches will include Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Samoa Joe vs. an unknown entrant (dubbed "Joker"), Dr. Britt Baker vs. an unknown opponent and Statlander vs. Red Velvet. The men's semifinals match between Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy will also take place on the show.

As for the surprise entrants, there's plenty of speculation that new stars like Cesaro or Ember Moon (now going by Athena again) could be making their debuts. The finals of both tournaments will be at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas. Check out the full lineup (so far) for the show below: