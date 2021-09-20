AEW Announces Partnership With Owen Hart Foundation, Annual Tournament Confirmed

AEW announced on Monday that the promotion has partnered with The Owen Hart Foundation, a charity run by the WWE legend’s widow Dr. Martha Hart. The release confirmed the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will be a staple of the annual AEW calendar, writing, “All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and The Owen Hart Foundation (OHF), a nonprofit charity which provides a vast range of assistance and opportunities to individuals in-need across the world, are collaborating to honor the legacy of late wrestler Owen Hart, a beloved figure in the professional wrestling community and beyond. This collaboration includes launching the annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament within AEW, which will see the winner receive a Cup known as ‘The Owen,’ as well as the production and distribution of unique and original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game.

“This alliance incorporates opportunities to develop Owen Hart action figures via AEW’s partnership with Jazwares, apparel, posters, and additional collectable merchandise,” it continued. “Owen Hart is survived by his wife, Dr. Martha Hart, who spearheads The Owen Hart Foundation with a mission of providing global aid to at-risk communities (e.g., scholarships, housing, various forms international assistance, food drives, backpack giveaways and Christmas projects).”

“AEW’s relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen’s influence is still felt today,” AEW president Tony Khan wrote in the release. “To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.”

Hart also commented on the news, writing, “The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen’s magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents.”

Numerous wrestlers from the young promotion took to social media to celebrate the news.

“Owen Hart to this day remains a huge inspiration to so many around the globe. It’s an incredible honor to work with the family on a number of wonderful projects moving forward. All in his name and all for a fantastic cause,” Kenny Omega wrote.

“Proud to announce that #OwenHart is #AllElite!!!” Chris Jericho added.