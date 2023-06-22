AEW Rampage Spoilers Reveal Surprising Forbidden Door Match and Big Return

After an action-packed AEW Dynamite, it was time for the taping of this week's AEW Rampage, and there were some big implications for this weekend's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. There was also a welcome return from an AEW star, and that was in addition to the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. Spoilers are incoming for Friday night's episode of Rampage, so if you don't want to know what happens you've been warned. First, we'll get to the implications for Forbidden Door, which revolved around Adam Cole (via No DQ).

During the second segment of the night, Cole came out to deliver a promo, but he was interrupted by his tag team partner in the blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament MJF. The AEW World Champion would throw a wrench in Cole's day when he revealed that Cole will face New Japan Strong's Tom Lawlor at Forbidden Door.

Filthy Tom Lawlor vs Adam Cole for Forbidden Door! pic.twitter.com/bkOuUYThIZ — Dumb Guy Live (@DumbGuyLive) June 22, 2023

Lawlor went right at Cole, attacking his leg and looking to make an impression ahead of their match this weekend, but that wasn't the only surprise of the night. Later in the night The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn would win their match, but they would end up on the bad end of an attack from QTV, who were joined by a returning Johnny Elite.

Johnny Elite Returned to @AEW Tonight at #AEWRampage and Aligned with QTV 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4X7hmzaxq7 — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) June 22, 2023

It looks like Johnny has some issues with The Acclaimed, and it's good to see the former John Morrison back in the AEW spotlight. After that we had a round 1 match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, which featured Skye Blue taking on Anna Jay AS. Blue would build on her recent momentum and get the win, moving on to the next round in the tournament.

The very first match of the night featured the team of Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, and Swerve Strickland taking on Chaos, which includes Trent Baretta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and YOH. Later in the night, Jack Perry defeated Douki to close out the show.

There's even more AEW on the way courtesy of AEW Collision, which will be entering its second week after a thrilling premiere. Another big match will occur in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, and then Swerve Strickland will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi in a bit of a Forbidden Door preview. Brody King will also take on Andrade El Idolo and then FTR, CM Punk, and Ricky Starks will team up to take on The Gunns, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

