Major AEW Championship Record Broken This Weekend

One of AEW’s biggest records was broken this weekend during the Battle of the Belts VII event. The show opened with Orange Cassidy successfully defending his International Championship against Lance Archer via count out. The win gave Cassidy his 26th successful title defense, the most of any champion in company history. The previous record was set by Jade Cargill with 25 defenses in her 508-day reign as TBS Champion. Cassidy was able to break the record in a fraction of the time as his reign is only up to 277 days.

“When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship,” Cassidy said when asked about building up his title reign in an interview with The Wrestling Classic back in May. “I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship. So didn’t really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever. I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn’t see wrestle for a championship on AEW television.”

AEW returns to TV this week with the Blood & Guts special edition of AEW Dynamite on July 19 inside Boston’s TD Garden. Check out the lineup for the show below!

AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts VII Results

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Bullet Club Gold (Two Out Of Three Falls Match)

Kings of the Black Throne def. Local Talent

Owen Hart Cup Finals: Ricky Starks def. CM Punk

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Lance Archer

Toni Storm def. Taya Valkyrie AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus def. Shawn Spears



AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Card (July 19, 2023)