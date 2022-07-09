AEW Reveals Barbed Wire Deathmatch for Fyter Fest

The next two weeks are set to be entertaining ones for fans of All Elite Wrestling, as it's time for AEW's two-week Fyter Fest, which is set to take place on AEW Dynamite. The card for Fyter Fest Week 1 received a boost courtesy of tonight's AEW Rampage, including additions like Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, Serena Deeb, and Anna Jay. Week 2 also received its first match announcement, and it will easily be one of the most anticipated, as Eddie Kingston challenged Chris Jericho to a Barbed Wire Deathmatch, and Kingston has plans for the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society as well.

After Kingston delivered a raw promo that took aim at Tay Conti's attack on Ruby Soho, he said now it's not just about him wanting blood, but all the blood that is owed to those the Jericho Appreciation Society has affected. It was also revealed while Jericho will be facing Kingston in the Barbed Wire match, the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

“Every drop of blood is a sin you committed, Chris.” After #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s assault last week against #EddieKingston’s friend @realrubysoho, @MadKing1981 vows to make @IAmJericho bleed for his transgressions.



Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Wt9aSaYAYt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2022

As for Fyter Fest Week 1, we got the announcement that Serena Deeb will be facing Anna Jay in a one-on-one match-up, and Deeb looks to make a statement after turning on Mercedes Martinez tonight and making her Ring of Honor Women's Championship aspirations clear. Deeb made Martinez tap with her patented submission after the match, and odds are Martinez will want some revenge before next week is over.

It was also announced that Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will be appearing on Dynamite, though it's not known who they will face. This joins the already announced match between former WWE Tag Team partners Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager and the AEW World Tag Team Championships match between Champions The Young Bucks, Swerve in Our Glory, and Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Ok but WHO IS EXCITED FOR THIS #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/0lKyAzOnKi — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 9, 2022

Fyter Fest will kick off on July 13th and week 2 will take place on July 20th. You can view the full card below.

Fyter Fest Week 1

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus TBA

Jake Hager vs Claudio Castagnoli

Serena Deeb vs Anna Jay

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory vs Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs

Fyter Fest Week 2

Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston

Are you excited for Fyter Fest? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful