AEW Reveals Star is Officially All Elite, Added to Full Gear: Zero Hour

AEW has added another fan favorite to its roster, and the newly signed star will also be a part of AEW's Full Gear: Zero Hour ahead of the pay-per-view. The star we're talking about is Konosuke Takeshita, who previously competed in AEW but was not signed to a contract with AEW at the time. He would return to Japan to participate in several major matches for DDT Pro, and now he's back in AEW, but this time he is officially part of the roster. Tony Khan made the news official on social media, rolling out a new All Elite graphic for Takeshita, which you can see below.

Khan shared the new graphic with the caption "It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite! After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT!"

During his previous run with AEW, he would quickly made a statement with All Elite fans thanks to matches against Jon Moxley, Adam Hangman Page, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston, and the latter would actually be his opponent once more during last night's episode of Rampage.

Takeshita would make his return last night, appearing with Jun Akiyama, they would take on Kingston and Ortiz in a Tag Team match, and it wasn't hard to see another one on one match-up coming for Kingston and Takeshita after several big spots during the main event. He would get the win and then an official signing, so thing are going quite well for the talented star already during his second AEW run.

Up next for AEW is Full Gear, and you can find the full card below.

Pre-Show: Eliminator Tournament – Ricky Starks vs Brian Cage

Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy (C), Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen vs The Factory

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF

Interim AEW Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) vs Samoa Joe vs Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Nyla Rose

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) vs Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara vs Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs The Elite

Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs Brian Cage or Ricky Starks

Saraya vs Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs Luchasaurus

Sting and Darby Allin vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

