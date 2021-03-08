AEW Revolution: Maki Itoh Revealed as Britt Baker's Surprise Tag Partner
Britt Baker announced early Sunday afternoon that her tag partner Rebel would be unable to compete at AEW Revolution due to an injury suffered at the hands of Nyla Rose. She opened The Buy-In for Revolution by echoing that announcement, then revealing her tag partner was none other than Maki Itoh. The Japanese star has developed a cult following online in recent years and quickly gained popularity when she entered the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament. Her time in the bracket was short-lived as she lost in the opening round to Ryo Mizunami, the tournament's eventual winner.
.@maki_itoh is here in Jacksonville, FL at @dailysplace for your #AEWRevolution buy-in.
Watch the buy-in now - https://t.co/5x6GDljhCE— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Order #AEWRevolution NOW via @brlive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/10uN2JA246
Rebel wound up playing a big role in the match anyway, smacking Rosa with a crutch while the referee's back was turned to give Baker the easy pin.
Check out the full card for Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Casino Tag Team Royale