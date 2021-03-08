AEW Revolution: Maki Itoh Revealed as Britt Baker's Surprise Tag Partner

✖

Britt Baker announced early Sunday afternoon that her tag partner Rebel would be unable to compete at AEW Revolution due to an injury suffered at the hands of Nyla Rose. She opened The Buy-In for Revolution by echoing that announcement, then revealing her tag partner was none other than Maki Itoh. The Japanese star has developed a cult following online in recent years and quickly gained popularity when she entered the AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament. Her time in the bracket was short-lived as she lost in the opening round to Ryo Mizunami, the tournament's eventual winner.

Rebel wound up playing a big role in the match anyway, smacking Rosa with a crutch while the referee's back was turned to give Baker the easy pin.

