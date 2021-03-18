AEW Fans Applaud Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker After Wild Lights Out Match

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a night of firsts. Not only was it the first time a women's match was in the main event slot of the show, but it marked the first time the AEW Women's Division had an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, which has been established as the company's most violent stipulation. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker took that opportunity and knocked it out of the park, battering each other with chairs, ladders, piles of thumbtacks and tables. The pair were both bloody messes by the time Rosa drove Baker through a table from the apron to score the win, and fans immediately took to Twitter to applaud both women for their all-out war.

