AEW Fans Applaud Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker After Wild Lights Out Match
This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a night of firsts. Not only was it the first time a women's match was in the main event slot of the show, but it marked the first time the AEW Women's Division had an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, which has been established as the company's most violent stipulation. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker took that opportunity and knocked it out of the park, battering each other with chairs, ladders, piles of thumbtacks and tables. The pair were both bloody messes by the time Rosa drove Baker through a table from the apron to score the win, and fans immediately took to Twitter to applaud both women for their all-out war.
Check out some of the reactions in the list below, and let us know what you thought of the match down in the comments!
GRAPHIC/VIOLENT: Unsanctioned Lights Out Anything Goes Match | #AEWDynamite, St. Patrick's Day Slam @RealBrittBaker vs @ThunderRosa22 ... https://t.co/GlP2TWtkLj via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/SXXw1253kQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2021
For Years to Come
One hell of a main event between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. They brought it. We’ll be talking about that one for a long time. #AEW #AEWDynamite— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 18, 2021
Red = Green
I don't want to hear anyone talking sh** about Thunder Rosa and Britt... this has been awesome. And all the blood adds to the feud they have been having. And they are going out there and killing each other. I am so here for it.— _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 18, 2021
We Can't
Talk..
Shit..
Now.#AEWWomen#WeGotThis#AEWDyanmite— #BringTheRUKUS (@MikeyRukus) March 18, 2021
RIP
Britt Baker gotta be the most improved performer in AEW's short history. From her in-ring work to her character to just being the most valuable assets of not just the women's division but the company as a whole. Shout out to her OOPS THUNDER ROSA JUST KILLED HER RIP— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) March 18, 2021
Misson Accomplished
Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Thunder Rosa out here saving AEW's reputation after the sparkler match pic.twitter.com/dQyHvZIENf— TAPE (@tapemachines) March 18, 2021
Raising The Bar
Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa just raised the bar for women’s Hardcore wrestling matches. That was just fucking crazy. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IF6ollxfJ5— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) March 18, 2021
What Comes Next?
Thunder Rosa vs Britt Bakers gotta be the best women’s match in AEW so far, these two just killed it in the main event and honestly hope that Britt takes the title at Double or Nothing #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UGqGK3fDMC— Switchblade God (@The_Hurt_Demo) March 18, 2021
Nothing But Respect
In this house, we respect the hell outta @thunderrosa22 and @RealBrittBaker. #LaMeraMera #DMD #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IiKwnA8eWr— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 18, 2021