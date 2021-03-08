AEW's Sting and Darby Allin Win Epic Street Fight at Revolution

✖

After the Face of the Revolution match, it was time for Sting and Darby Allin to take the stage, though this was a cinematic match against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Sting and Allin came to the ring with an army of hooded figures in Sting-styled masks, and then all four hit the ring and went to work. Sting and Starks tangled while Cage and Allin squired off, and Cage started punishing Allin outside the ring, which was set inside of an old abandoned warehouse.

Sting went to work on Starks, knocking him down several times and then hitting him with several Stinger Splashes, sending him out of the ring.

Meanwhile, Allin was being punished by Cage, who threw him into a wall and then into doors onto the ground.

Sting then chased Starks with a baseball bat, throwing it at him at one point, and when he caught up to him Starks challenged him, saying he was nothing without the bat. He threw it away and just pummeled Starks, ending with a big kick.

Sting then went to look for Allin, who was being vertically carried by Cage up the stairwell. He then slammed Allin into a trash can, crushing it. Cage threw Allin into another room, as Cage put pressure on his head, but String came from behind and slammed him into a ladder, and then Allin dropkicked him into a ladder.

Both went to work on Cage, but Starks caught up and charged Alin and then went to work on Sting, hitting him with a barrel and slamming him into a steel beam.

Starks then chased Sting and slammed the barrel into the back of Sting's knees. Starks kept punching and choking Sting, but a low blow gave Sting some space. He saw an attack from Cage coming, and Cage hit Starks with a trash can lid instead.

Then Allin leaped onto Cage's back, but Cage then lifted him up for a slam, though that was broken up with a blast from a fire extinguisher from Sting and a glass shattered over his head by Allin. They then slammed him atop of a table.

Starks then went after Allin and both traded blows until Allin slammed Starks into a steel beam. He then climbed up the beam and slammed on top of him. A masked man came out that turned out to be Powerhouse Hobbs, and joined by Hawk they beat down Allin.

Sting recovered but Cage also did, and he slammed Sting into a steel beam and a wall. The rest of the group was beating down Allin, and Cage joined them. They then tossed Allin through a glass window and shattered it, and then they all followed Sting.

Sting ran from the others, and Cage finally caught up, hitting him with a shovel. Sting kept walking forward and Cage kept slamming him with the shovel. Allin grabbed the bat Sting threw earlier and threw it to him, and Sting took out so many with the bat, breaking it and then picking up a shovel to finish the job.

Then Allin dove from the window and took out so many of the others below, sending them down through to the ground. It was then Sting and a recovered Starks in the ring, and both traded blows until Sting hit Starks with a huge right hand, but Strka hit a low blow mulekick. Starks then tried to powerbomb Sting, but Sting reversed it but couldn't get the pin.

Sting hit Starks with a deathdrop, and Starks couldn't kick out, meaning Sting and Allin are your winners.

Here's the full Revolution card:

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale

