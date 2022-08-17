AEW Brings Back Wrestling Legend for House of the Dragon Tie-In

All Elite Wrestling is going all-in on the dragon theme for this week's House of the Dragon tie-in episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's Dynamite is going to be a cross-promotional effort with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, and it's being headlined by a match between the American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and the self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer (Daniel Garcia). Less than 24 hours before the show, AEW announced that another dragon would be appearing, in the form of wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

On Tuesday night, AEW announced that Steamboat would be appearing on the House of the Dragon episode of Dynamite as a "special guest timekeeper." You can check out the announcement below!

For tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite presented by @HBO’s @HouseofDragon, we have the perfect special guest timekeeper for the event: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, making his return to @TBSNetwork tomorrow night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/yrMQOb3SFW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2022

The House of the Dragon Dynamite is the second tie-in episode for AEW in recent months, following the Shark Week crossover at Fyter Fest. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently opened up about working alongside other Warner Bros. Discovery brands.

"We recently also collaborated on a panel with AEW representation at Comic-Con through the Warner Bros. Discovery PR and media team," Khan said. "They were so helpful. That was a huge success. Now I'm excited about another integration that hasn't been announced yet. I'm very pumped about it. It's going to be very soon. The IP is very prestigious in the world of television. The partnership represents another really good sign that Warner Bros. Discovery likes what AEW is doing."

"I'm very excited about the reception we've gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we've had, and being involved in the company's biggest initiatives," he continued. "It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership. That integration was one of two slides in the recent main presentation that involved AEW as company highlights, which is so great for us because we have this hands-on management with Warner Bros. Discovery. They are putting their stamp on the new company, and we're part of their plans."

