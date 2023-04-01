AEW Star Suffers Gruesome Injury at ROH Supercard of Honor

The vacant Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles were put up for grabs tonight at ROH Supercard of Honor, with AEW's The Lucha Brothers emerging victorious. They defeated teams like The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and La Facción Ingobernable to begin their first reign with the ROH Tag Championships. This bout was contested as a "Reach for the Sky" ladder match, which meant numerous high-octane spots from bell to bell. One of those death-defying moves came during the climax of the match, as Pentagon Jr. landed a Canadian Destroyer on Dante Martin from a bridged ladder through two tables on the outside.

The speed of the move sent both men through the stacked tables quicker than a usual table spot, which led to Dante landing hard on the floor with his legs still extended. His left ankle appeared to have shattered on impact.

Footage from the spot can be seen below...

Broken ankles tend to take anywhere from 6-8 weeks to heal properly, but it's evident from the clip that this is likely a worse break than most. Dante's ankle injury is just the latest in a string of bad luck for the tag team known as Top Flight, as brother Darius has missed nearly a year of in-ring competition on two separate occasions with his own injuries. He tore his ACL in February 2021, leaving him on the shelf until March 2022, and then was badly hurt in a car accident that kept him out of action until this past November.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Dante Martin's injury.