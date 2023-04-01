New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH Supercard of Honor 2023

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) became the new ROH World Tag Team Champions at Ring of Honor's Supercard 2023 event on Friday night in Los Angeles. The pair were one of five tag teams competing in the "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match, dedicated to Jay Briscoe following the former champion's tragic death back in January. The final sequence of the match saw Penta hit Dante Martin with a Canadian Destroyer off a Ladder through several tables (and seemingly severely injure Martin's leg upon landing), followed by Fenix knocking Matt Taven off a ladder before grabbing the tag titles.

The pair were then greeted by Mark Briscoe, still holding the classic version of the tag titles he and Jay won late last year. FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared on the entrance ramp as well to embrace everyone and the five men celebrated at the top of the entrance ramp together.

This story is developing...