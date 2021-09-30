Sammy Guevara pulled off a shocking upset on this week’s AEW Dynamite and beat Miro to become the TNT Champion. But within minutes of his victory “The Spanish God” was already getting challenged to defend the gold. Bobby Fish, a former NXT star who just signed with Major League Wrestling earlier this month, tweeted out, “I’d like to congratulate the new TNT Champion@sammyguevara and be the first to challenge him for that title. Ready to walk through the forbidden door! @AEWonTNT.”

Guevara spoke with Tony Schiavone after the show was over and directly addressed Fish, saying the match was on for next week’s AEW Dynamite anniversary special.

Fish was a multi-time NXT Tag Team Champion as a member of The Undisputed Era, but was unceremoniously released by the company back on Aug. 6. He then signed with MLW and announced his debut would take place at the Fightland event this Saturday.

“I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup,” Fish told Sports Illustrated. “I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up.”

During a media conference call ahead of the All Out pay-per-view, AEW president Tony Khan told reporters how he does not view the TNT title as just a midcard championship.

“It’s not a midcard championship,” Khan said. “The only people that have held it are Cody, Brodie Lee (rest in peace), Darby Allin and Miro. I’m not booking it like a midcard championship, I’m booking as a top championship that stars hold.

“That is the key to the championship is none of the champions have been a stretch,” he continued. “In thermodynamics, heat is passed from a warmer body to a cooler body. If you have a hot belt and you take a cold wrestler and you say ‘I can heat this guy up by putting the belt on him,’ the problem with that is that you cool off the belt. So the key to this belt from the beginning it’s been hot matches, hot issues, been pushed on television and the champion has always been a protected star.”