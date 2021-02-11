AEW Inner Circle Founding Member Leaves Group on AEW Dynamite

✖

For the first time since the group formed on AEW Dynamite's premiere episode, the Inner Circle faction lost one of its members on this week's Dynamite. Early in the show Sammy Guevara confronted MJF one-on-one in the dressing room, calling Friedman out for trying to take over the faction. Friedman turned it around and tried to trick Guevara into saying he was the one trying to sabatoge the group, but Guevara grabbed Friedman's phone (which was recording) and smashed it against the wall. He then nailed Friedman with a punch to the gut and walked away.

Friedman appeared later in the show with his ribs taped up just as his match with Jericho against The Acclaimed was about the begin. The heels still wound up winning, but Guevara walked down to the ring by himself after the match. He reminded Jericho that if back in December he said if anything went wrong with MJF again, he'd be done with the group. He promptly quit and left the arena.

With Guevara gone, the group is now composed of Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Wardlow, Santana & Ortiz. Fans will undoubtedly notice Friedman smiling in the background while Jericho was shocked by the announce.

It was also announced during the show that Santana & Ortiz will get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks next week. Jericho and MJF will face the winners at Revolution on March 7.