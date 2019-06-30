Watch: Shawn Spears Gives Major Hint About Why He Attacked Cody Rhodes at Fyter Fest

Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger back in his WWE days, shocked AEW fans on Saturday night at Fyter Fest when he ran into the ring and cracked Cody Rhodes over the head with a steel chair. The move came as a total surprise, given Rhodes and Spears had been real-life friends since their days back in Ohio Valley Wrestling in the mid-2000s. Spears made his AEW debut back at Double or Nothing in late May (mere hours after his 90-day no-complete cause with WWE had expired) and signed with AEW several weeks later.

Shortly after his sneak attack on Rhodes, Spears posted a two-second clip from the episode of The Road to Fyter where his signing was announced. The clip shows Rhodes’ reaction to signing Spears, saying “and he’s a great hand.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This likely hints as to why Spears turned heel, as Rhodes labeled more as a midcard guy and a potential player-coach rather than a legitimate potential star.

The chair shot resulted in Rhodes needing 12 staples on the back of his head, though he did not suffer a concussion. Both Tony Khan and The Young Bucks spoke about the chair shot spot after the show in a media scrum.

Cody Rhodes helped out of the ring after a brutal hit to the head 🙏🏻 Watch #FyterFest FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/fbe7Neb8V6 pic.twitter.com/6IoePAhohB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) June 30, 2019

“You think it was unprotected, and I’ll leave it at that,” Nick Jacksonn said. “That was all Cody’s idea. I think, see I didn’t even know what happened to be honest. All I know is that he did get staples. So I’m going to have to look back and I’ll have a comment on it later. I do know that they ‘gimmicked’ the chair. And it clearly didn’t work, right? Because he was bloody.”

“[We] call[ed] a doctor immediately, it was really regrettable what happened,” Khan said. “I don’t know if this is the time to go into detail about what happened. But we had taken precautions in the situation, in that specific situation and a doctor was available. Cody does not have a concussion, he has staples, and we’re all very grateful for that.”