AEW Star Quietly Leaves The Company Before Wrestling a Single Match

All Elite Wrestling has experimented a fair amount since its inception in 2019. While the company is largely bolstered by tenured talent from across the wrestling world, AEW has dabbled in growing some of its own stars from the ground up. Some, like longest-reigning champion in AEW history Jade Cargill, have been astronomical successes, but others, like "one in a billion" Satnam Singh, are still finding their footing.

AEW's latest experiment began this past December when Swerve Strickland made his long-awaited turn on Keith Lee and debuted Mogul Affiliates, a new faction comprised of himself, Parker Boudreaux and a mystery tattooed man. This unidentified heavyweight would later be revealed to be former MLB player Granden Goetzman who assumed the ring name of Trench.

As spotted by fans, Trench's profile was quietly removed from AEW's roster page. PWInsider later confirmed that he is no longer with the company.

Trench's exit is a unique circumstance as he has left AEW without wrestling a single match for the company. He had been training with Jay Lethal as of earlier this year.

It was noted previously that both Trench and Boudreaux had been out of action with injuries which contributed to Strickland pivoting his faction to merge with The Embassy. Strickland now heads up Mogul Embassy, a faction comprised of himself, Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun), and manager Prince Nana.

There is no word on whether Trench plans to continue his wrestling career elsewhere or if he will be leaving the squared circle altogether.

