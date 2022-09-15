AEW Star Makes Cryptic Post About His Future

As a young promotion, All Elite Wrestling has retained the majority of its core as it continued to add top talent over its first few years. That said, the additions of expensive stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson combined with an overflow of acquisitions have required AEW to scale back when it comes to its roster. Originals like Joey Janela and Marko Stunt had their contracts expire, while co-founder Cody Rhodes opted to exit the promotion in favor of returning to WWE. Just recently, Malakai Black was granted his conditional release from the company.

In the midst of a dramatic summer for the AEW, another star has made a cryptic post regarding his professional wrestling future. AEW original Sammy Guevara shared four black and white photos of his time with the company: a handshake with Rhodes, his TNT title win, one of his earliest matches, and the formation of the Inner Circle.

"'I hope you live a life you're proud of, and if you're not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.'" We came up short last night, it is what it is," Guevara wrote in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith."

We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. pic.twitter.com/hz62oxIMPE — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 15, 2022

Guevara's coming up short is in reference to his semifinal loss against Jon Moxley last night in the AEW Tournament of Champions. The self-proclaimed Spanish God had previously defeated Darby Allin to reach the semifinals.

This mysterious message could be Guevara reflecting on his AEW tenure up until last night, as that match marked the closest he has been to the AEW World Championship. While some will speculate that this is Guevara teasing an AEW exit, it's worth noting that just two days ago he emphasized that he "wants to be here."

"I'm not here because I got fired from somewhere else," Guevara said in a recent vlog. "I am here because I want to be. I'm not asking for my release. I want to be here."

There's no word on how long Guevara is contracted with AEW for. Guevara is famously one of the company's "four pillars," a quartet coined by MJF that contains who he believes are AEW's most important young stars. Alongside MJF and Guevara in that foursome are Allin and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.