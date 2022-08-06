AEW Star Reportedly Injured at Battle of the Belts 3

All Elite Wrestling will spotlight Title gold at tonight's Battle of the Belts III special on TNT, but unfortunately, there was an injury during the event. The event was taped before Rampage this week, and it's now been revealed that Jamie Hayter, who faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the event, suffered a broken nose during the match. The news was announced by Jerry Sorrentino of Icons of Wrestling Convention and Fanfest, where Hayter was scheduled to appear. Unfortunately because of her injury, she had to cancel that appearance, and you can find the full post and details below. We wish Hayter all the best and a speedy recovery.

Sorrentino published the post on Facebook, writing "Sometimes unfortunate things happen when you wrestle, and I just got a text and a call from Jamie Hayter. The internet doesn't even know this yet, but she is in the hospital from her Battle of the Belts match. She broke her nose and got injured and she won't be able to make it tomorrow. I am really sorry as well as Jamie. She really wanted to come and meet everyone and is very upset as well."

"Refunds will be issued. Jamie will be with us for all of the other shows scheduled this year. I am upset, but her health is more important right now and I wish her a speedy recovery," Sorrentino wrote.

We wish Hayter all the best, and we wish her a quick recovery. To this point, Hayter hasn't publicly commented on the injury, but it's understandable since the special doesn't actually air until tonight. Hopefully, we'll get more clarification on the injury and how long she'll be out of action after tonight's event.

Battle of the Belts III will feature three Championship matches and will include AEW and ROH Titles. You can find the full card below.

ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (C) vs Jay Lethal

