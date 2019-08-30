AEW Stars List Which Wrestlers They Want to Bring Into the Company

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, SoCal Uncensored and “Hangman” Adam Page were all involved in a BTE Mailbag segment at the start of Starrcast III on Thursday and were asked an interesting question — if they could sign any wrestler to the company regardless of where they currently are, who would they pick?

Matt Jackson started off by saying Ring of Honor’s Marty Scurll, joking that he was still over in Ring of Honor “telling everybody that we’re dead.”

“But with that said I still love him, and he’s probably the best person to ever come out of the UK. I miss Marty, I’d love to have Marty,” he said.

Nick Jackson picked Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega chose Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi and Scorpio Sky went with Impact Wrestling’s Tessa Blanchard.

“I think she’s still extremely young and not only one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world but one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Sky said.

Christopher Daniels denied the question, saying that as head of talent relations he could neither confirm or deny any of the wrestlers listed.

Page picked Joey Ryan, referencing their feud from last year where he attempted to murder him (in storyline), while Being the Elite regular Masa chose CM Punk.

Of all the wrestlers on that list, only Ryan and Punk will both be in Chicago this weekend and aren’t under contracts with a different company. But Ryan has stated recently that he wants to stay on the independent scene, while Punk has denied any interest in returning to wrestling.

During his own panel later in the night, Cody Rhodes mentioned Rey Mysterio as someone he would pursue if/when he’s no longer under contract with WWE.

“I hoppe they do right by Rey, because if they don’t I’m gonna steal that son of a b— right off them,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes recently stated on Twitter that AEW had only revealed “about 40%” of its current roster. Saturday night’s All Out pay-per-view will mark the company’s final live event before its weekly live show premieres on TNT on Oct. 2.

Some of the top matches at All Out include Page vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, Omega vs. Pac, the Young Bucks vs. the Lucha Brothers and Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears.