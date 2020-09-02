Stephen Amell and AEW's Christopher Daniels Tease a Pro Wrestling Rematch

✖

Former Arrow star Stephen Amell first stepped inside the world of professional wrestling back in 2015 when he competed in a tag team match at that year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Two years later he appeared in Ring of Honor, joining the Bullet Club faction alongside his friend (and recurring Arrow guest star) Cody Rhodes. In 2018 he made he competed in his first one-on-one match, taking on Christopher Daniels at the All In pay-per-view (the precursor to the launch of the All Elite Wrestling promotion). Amell suffered a fractured hip during that match and claimed in interviews afterward that he didn't plan on wrestling again, at least as long as Arrow was still in production.

The CW show ended after eight seasons back in January, and Amell has since moved to his next project — a pro-wrestling-centric show on Starz titled Heels. On Wednesday morning Amell took to Twitter with a photo of himself wearing one of SoCal Uncesored shirts, and called out Daniels to a possible rematch in 2021.

Ready when you are. https://t.co/OOY8wZLG5D — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 2, 2020

"Right before Episode 7x07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip," Amell said during a MegaCon panel back in May 2019. "There was nothing to be done. It couldn't get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show. I had to send a note going, 'I know I'm an idiot, don't treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.' I don't want to have to send that note again. So, until I'm done with the show, I'm staying out of the squared circle."

Heels does not have a release date as of yet, but a synopsis for the show has already made its way online.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling," it reads. "Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

"In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams," the synopsis continues. "He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

