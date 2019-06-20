‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Tony Khan Praise Jim Ross’ Performance at AEW’s Double or Nothing

WWE Hall of Famer and iconic commentator Jim Ross called his first show under the AEW banner back on May 25 at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Even at 67 years-olds, many fans were impressed by how much Ross added to the show with his delivery, particularly when Jon Moxley made his debut at the end of the show.

In a conversation with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on The Steve Austin Show this week, AEW president Tony Khan praised JR for his work during the last three matches of the night — Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The difference [is] where JR comes in,” Khan said. “When JR steps up, like you said, it takes the show I think to another level. The final three matches on the show when Jim was in ‘full gear’ no pun intended was like a whole nother kind of wrestling that we haven’t seen, I don’t know, maybe ever? Because the gear the guys are going at right now, it’s some of the best work you’ll see. And the production values we have, the hot crowd in a big building, JR at his best working with a good team and some of the best wrestlers in the world just cooking with gas.”

Austin also gave Ross a good review, as well as his commentary partners Excalibur and Alex Marvez.

“I like the onscreens [camera shots] with the announce team because when Jim Ross is sitting there and he’s laying down what’s about to happen, the s— [is] on,” Austin said. “The other guys did great as well. And they’re going to become more unified as they keep going and their gears going, their synergy.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ross compared Moxley’s debut to a “Stone Cold” moment from the Attitude Era.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Ross said. “I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn’t anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for.”

“He [Moxley] was so full of passion and raw, animal magnetismm,” he added. “I felt it in my bone marrow, it was a ‘Stone Cold’ moment.”