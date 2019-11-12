AEW Tag Team Championship Match Booked for This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Fresh off his title defense at Full Gear, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will get a crack at the AEW World Tag Team Championships on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dyanmite when he teams with Sammy Guevara to face Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. The match came about when Jericho threw shade AEW’s new ranking system over the weekend, pointing out that he and Guevara were undefeated (1-0) and should deserve a title shot. Elsewhere on the card Adam Page will face PAC in the rubber match of their ongoing feud. “The Hangman” took down “The Bastard” during their last bout at Full Gear.

“I think that the rankings for the tag team division is a bunch of shit because Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho are undefeated as a tag team and we’re not even in the top 5,” Jericho said. “So here’s what I’m going to do: with the Inner Circle being as hot as we are, “Le Champion,” with the AEW title around my gorgeous shoulders again, I think it’s time for us to go further. I think the Inner Circle could win the tag team titles, I think the Inner Circle could win those bronze medals, I think the Inner Circle could win the women’s championship, I don’t care.

“So this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and myself, the Inner Circle, will challenge SCU for the AEW tag team championships,” he added.

All three members of SCU were asked about the tag title match after they successfully retained against both Private Party and the Lucha Brothers at Full Gear.

“It’s a big fight,” Kazarian said (h/t 411Mania for transcript). “But every fight thus far has been a big night. You know, the first night when Scorp stepped up, when [Daniels] got hurt, that was a big fight. You know, the finals against the Lucha Brothers, that was a big fight. Tonight was a huge fight. Like I said, two of the best tag teams in the world. It’ll be an honor and a privilege to beat Chris Jericho and whoever he brings from the Inner Circle.”