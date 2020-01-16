Taz Signs Multi-Year Contract With AEW

Former ECW Champion and WWE color commentator Taz officially signed with All Elite Wrestling this week, as revealed in a video uploaded by AEW on Thursday morning. The video shows Cody Rhodes (still in his Miami Vice attire from Wednesday’s Bash at the Beach episode of AEW Dynamite) and AEW vice president Chris Harrington alongside Taz. “The Human Suplex Machine” confirmed the contract was a multi-year deal, then signed on the dotted line.

“Well, looks like I’ve joined a revolution, again,” Taz said as he shock Rhodes’ hand.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

Taz first appeared on AEW television in mid-October as a special guest commentator for an episode of AEW Dark. He made his debut for AEW Dynamite back on Jan. 1 while filling in for Tony Schiavone as commentator.

His final match (minus a 35-second squash over Jerry Lawler at the 2006 ECW One Night Stand event) took place in June 2002 at SmackDown house show. He was then moved into a new role as color commentator and wored on SmackDown, Sunday Night Heat and the revived ECW before leaving the company in 2008. From 2009-15 he worked for TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling.

In the years since then Taz has turned his attentio to other ventures, creating his own podcast and working for CBS Sports Radio.

On Wednesday AEW announced it had signed a new contract extension with WarnerMedia that will keep AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023 and start a second weekly wrestling show.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”