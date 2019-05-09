AEW’s Television Deal With Turner Virtually Done, Will Be Announced Before Upfronts

It looks like fans will finally get some answers regarding All Elite Wrestling’s plans for a weekly television program in the very near future.

On Thursday The Wrap‘s Tony Maglio reported that the a deal between AEW and Turner Broadcasting is “virtually done” and that partnership announcement will be made at 10 a.m. ET on May 15, the same day as Turner’s parent company WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation.

“AEW president Tony Khan and some of his wrestlers are expected to be in attendance at the Madison Square Garden — the mecca of professional wrestling — pitch to advertisers,” Maglio wrote. “The presentation begins at 10 a.m. New York City time.”

No word yet on what time or channel the show will take place on, though the company does currently own the trademark for something called “Tuesday Night Dynamite.” Given that the show is expected to start not long after SmackDown Live moves to Friday nights on FOX, it’s possible AEW is looking to take over a night that won’t belong to one of WWE’s shows.

Maglio previously reported that, because they are still a new company, AEW would have to pay Turner in order to be broadcast on one of their channels rather than the other way around. Both AEW officials and Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claimed that report was incorrect.

“I don’t want to compare us to any other wrestling company,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. “We’re AEW and we’re doing something very different. What’s great is what we will offer, which will bring people back to 20 years ago, and there will be a major alternative. There will be a second company with great production values and great exposure, it’ll be easy to watch and give you shows with the top wrestlers and the best matches on a regular basis. That’s something that hasn’t been readily available to people outside of WWE in a long time, almost 20 years.”

