Ring of Honor Legends Reportedly at AEW Dynamite Tonight

All Elite Wrestling picked up its first of the Ring of Honor free agents this past weekend when Jay Lethal arrived during the Full Gear pay-per-view and announced he had signed a full-time contract with the company. But, if Fightful Select‘s latest report is to be believed, he might have a couple more decorated ROH stars following close behind. Sean Ross Sapp reported that both Jay and Mark Briscoe will be backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia. It hasn’t been determined if the pair intend on signing, but having them in the building is a good start.

“Dem Boyz” were the most decorated tag team in Ring of Honor history, holding the ROH World Tag Team Championships a whopping 11 times for 1,263 combined days (both records). Jay also found success in singles competition, holding the Ring of Honor World Championship on two separate occasions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ring of Honor recently announced it would be taking a hiatus following December’s Final Battle pay-per-view. It was reported shortly after that all of its wrestlers are now free to work with other companies and any contract that doesn’t expire before the end of 2021 will only be recognized through March 31.

While AEW has already picked up quite a few free agents this year, the company has consistently kept an open mind about bringing in new talent.

“I tell a lot of my peers in wrestling and people I use as a sounding board, I always tell them, ‘you can’t wish away good talent,’ especially when you get in a groove as a talent yourself,” Cody Rhodes said during a media conference call earlier this year. “And it’s not unlike the world that Tony [Khan] comes from already, the world of the NFL and football in the UK. If there’s a free agent out there that can move the needle and be something significant for us… personally, I think you have to go after them. Does that change the landscape of the show and the roster? For sure, but that’s one of those things where as much as things can get personal, it is business. And no one is immune from that.”

Check out the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: