NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa Arrives on AEW Dynamite, Challenges Hikaru Shida at All Out

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa made her surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this week, cutting a promo on how Hikaru Shida has been searching for new challengers. Rosa responded by saying she wants to give the AEW Women's Division the respect it deserves by putting it on the map, demanding an AEW Women's Championship match at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5. Rosa vs. Shida joins Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship and Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match on the card.

Rosa first broke out on the wrestling scene in the United States as Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground. She's since worked for Stardom, Women of Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro and the National Wrestling Alliance. She captured the women's title by defeating Allysin Kay at the Hard Times pay-per-view back in January, and has since held it for more than 200 days.

Shida took to Twitter shortly after Rosa's promo aired, accepting the challenge.

