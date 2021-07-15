Miro Gives the AEW TNT Championship a New Look

✖

The AEW TNT Championship has undergone yet another transformation. During a backstage promo at AEW Fyter Fest, Miro talked about his journey to winning the TNT Championship while becoming "God's favorite champion." He then showed off the TNT title, now with a white belt with green added to the center plate. The championship was introduced at Double or Nothing 2020, though it was unfinished due to COVID-19 holding up production. Cody Rhodes, the first man to hold the title, eventually debuted an improved version with a red belt and gold plating.

That version was retired following the tragic passing of Brodie Lee, and Darby Allin was the first to hold the new version with a black belt and gold plating. This new version immediately hearkens back to the classic WWF Intercontinental Championship.

