AEW: Tony Khan Likens Recent CM Punk Crowd Responses to a "Road Game"

The honeymoon stage of CM Punk's AEW comeback is seemingly over. After receiving a hero's welcome in his hometown of Chicago on the debut episode of AEW Collision, Punk was met with a mixed response the following week when AEW ventured up north. Punk's pop became even more polarizing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as his strikes to opponent Satoshi Kojima were met with mostly boos. Regardless of his recent reception, Punk is still technically working as a babyface, aligning himself with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and Ricky Starks in a feud against Bullet Club Gold.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan admitted he was expecting that response to Punk from the Canadian crowd, likening it to a "road game."

"I wasn't surprised about that at all given that we were in Canada and given some of the things that happened in the lead-up to the show, in particular, since the last time he wrestled," Khan said. "So I think as we go on the road, we're going to get a lot of great responses. But just like a sports team, it depends on where you're at. Some sports teams are really popular in home cities, and then when they go on the road, it depends. Definitely, I thought this was like a road game for him, and he did great."

Punk's mixed crowd responses boil down to the events that transpired after AEW All Out 2022. After blasting many members of the company, Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks got into a backstage fight that resulted in all parties being stripped of their championships and suspended indefinitely. Now, ten months later, all involved are back on AEW programming but are seemingly barred from interacting with one another. The only time Punk and The Elite have been in the same building at the same time since AEW All Out was at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. AEW reportedly divided the locker room to ensure both parties were kept separated at all times.

Punk is currently competing in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. He faces Samoa Joe in the semifinals this Saturday on AEW Collision.

