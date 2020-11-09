Tony Khan Responds to the Criticisms Surrounding the AEW Women's Division

✖

Tony Khan hosted a post-show media conference call on Saturday night following AEW's Full Gear, where he addressed several pressing topics about his young company. At one point, he was asked about the status of the promotion's women's division and the criticism it has been met with by fans throughout 2020. Full Gear featured two women's matches including an AEW Women's World Championship match between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose, but that match had very little backstory or build-up leading into the show. Khan said he understood the criticism and took the blame for how quickly the match was put together on television.

"I understand what people are saying about the division," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla's story when she said she wasn't going to wrestle again and Vickie said she was going to wrestle again until they got the title shot. I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I'm obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there's about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically.

"I probably should have put that on and then, to be honest, the time in the real world, Vickie was not able to come those weeks, not because she was sick, but because it was a conflict that she always had. So I gave her that time off and I probably should have made it clear... There's a lot to putting the shows together."

Shida successfully retained her title against Rose during the show. After the bout, Rose got into a shouting match with Vickie Guerrero, which culminated in her slapping Rose across the face before storming off.

The show also featured an NWA World Women's Championship match between reigning champion Serena Deeb and Allysin Kay. Following her defense, Deeb was confronted by former champ Thunder Rosa.

