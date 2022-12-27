AEW's Tony Khan Comments on the Speculation Over Saraya's Upcoming Mystery Partner

Sasha Banks' impending departure from the WWE has led to speculation online that she might eventually join All Elite Wrestling. Banks has reportedly already signed a deal with Bushiroad for a number of appearances and at least one match, starting off with New Japan's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in Tokyo next week, but that still leaves the door open for her to join another promotion here in the United States. That speculation accelerated when Saraya announced she'd have a mystery partner to take on Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter on Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

AEW President Tony Khan directly addressed that speculation during his recent interview with the Grapsody Podcast. When asked if he had an update on that mystery partner, he said, "I don't think it would behoove me right now... Well, in January, you're definitely going to find out who it is. You will know in January, but right now is probably not something that serves my interests well. To quote Gerri Kellman from Succession, 'How does it serve my interests?' [laughs]."

Tony Khan's reaction to being asked who Saraya's mistery partner is going.



Saraya, whose history with Banks is well-documented, was also asked about the mystery partner during a recent interview with Forbes — "I feel like anytime there's a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (laughs). They're like—straight away—it's her! There's plenty of women out there. I'm not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there's a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner."

Elsewhere in the Grapsody interview, Khan discussed the comparisons AEW often draws to WCW — "I think the reason people want to compare the two companies most of all is we are the only two wrestling companies to air on TBS and TNT and we both aired on TBS and TNT. There are some people that have worked in both companies. I think Sting is an important face for both companies. Tony Schiavone in particular and Jim Ross have been voices for both of the companies. The TBS and TNT names are so synonymous with wrestling."

"That is a utility that we have been able to provide to the fans is bringing wrestling back to TBS and TNT, so that is really why people are making comparisons, but they are very different," he continued. "A lot of the reasons why WCW would go away or go out of business don't really exist or aren't really realistic business concerns for AEW is because it's not a company owned by a network or even a media property. It's a family business owned and operated by me. I love wrestling and I'm not going anywhere."