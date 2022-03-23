AEW’s Tony Khan Hypes Up Plans for Supercard of Honor

Tony Khan confirmed on both social media and Busted Open Radio this week that he has some big plans for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor, the April 1 event that was originally planned as the reboot for ROH prior to Khan purchasing the company. A press release dropped on Tuesday confirming that the show would still take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas and had four matches confirmed for the show that featured a number of AEW wrestlers.

Khan retweeted the release and wrote, “I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).”

He then appeared on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday and further explained the circumstances surrounding the event, saying that he never wants to run a show during WrestleMania weekend but moved forward with Supercard since the show had already been announced long before he announced his purchase.

“It’s not normally something I would do, it’s not normally something AEW would do,” Khan said (h/t Fightful). “It’s not something AEW would ever do and we’re not doing it. The event had been scheduled in advanced by Ring of Honor and the tickets had been sold, I felt the right thing to do would be do right by the fans and have the show and make it the best show I possibly could, even though it’s unusual for us to go into enemy territory and run a show that weekend. It’s normally something associated with smaller wrestling companies and something I didn’t want to do. Since it was booked and the fans are committed to it, I’m gonna go in 100% and make it the best show I possibly can.”

He then promised Supercard would be the best show of the night despite numerous promotions running the evening before WrestleMania 38 Night One. WWE and AEW both have programming that night with Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony and AEW Rampage.

“The only thing I wish, I wish I had control of the TV for months to build to this pay-per-view, but I haven’t,” Khan said. “This is my first show in charge of Ring of Honor and I’m really excited about it. It’s been awesome working with new people and meeting new people. It’s not how I’m used to building cards, but we didn’t have TV before the original Double or Nothing and there are so many great fans online that want to see exciting matches and I believe that if I can put together exciting matches, we can build off this pay-per-view and almost use it as a pilot for a new product, the same way the original Double or Nothing launched a new AEW. I have so much respect for the history of Ring of Honor and I hope that’ll come through in Supercard.”

Four matches were confirmed in Tuesday’s press release for the show and both Ninja Mack and Joe Hendry have also been previously confirmed. The main event will see Jonathan Gresham and Bandido have a unification match for the two ROH World Championships, carrying over from a storyline set up at Final Battle in December. Check out the lineup below: