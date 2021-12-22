Tony Khan Teases Big Surprise for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2021

AEW president Tony Khan has been teasing that a few surprises are on the way for AEW Dynamite‘s final few weeks on TNT. Last week’s Winter is Coming special didn’t have any surprise debuts or returns (though nobody saw Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson’s title match going to a full 60-minute draw), but it did feature a backstage segment where Adam Cole promised a special “Christmas present” for The Elite. Fans immediately assumed that meant Kyle O’Reilly, given his WWE contract has expired, and on Wednesday afternoon Khan dropped another hint of something big happening at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! Tonight’s our annual Holiday Bash, one of the biggest cards of the year + in addition to great wrestling tonight, there are HUGE announcements + expect a surprise TONIGHT Live on TNT!,” Khan wrote.

Cole has talked on a number of occasions about the possibility of The Undisputed Era’s three original members (Bobby Fish has already signed with the company) reuniting in AEW, including in an interview with ComicBook a few months ago.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never,” Cole said. “But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”

Another possibility is that reigning Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes finally arrive. The pair are technically free agents following ROH’s hiatus and have been going at it with FTR both on social media and at ROH’s Final Battle pay-per-view. What do you think the surprise will be? Let us know down in the comments!