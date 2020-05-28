Two Championship Matches Booked for AEW Dynamite's June 3 Episode

This week's AEW Dynamite saw two of AEW's reigning champions get new No. 1 contenders, leading to a pair of title bouts that will take place next week. Midway through the show Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc pulled off an upset win over Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, earning a shot at Hangman Page and Kenny Omega's AEW World Tag Team Championships. Later on in the show Jungle Boy won a battle royale to become the first man to challenge for Cody Rhodes' new AEW TNT Championship by last eliminating Orange Cassidy.

Rhodes made the proclamation earlier in the night that, starting next week, he would defend the TNT Title every week on Dynamite going forward.

"If you are someone who is critical of me bell-to-bell, well I ask that you judge me by what I'm about to do next. Because I'm about to turn a pace. I'm about to cut a schedule like no wrestler before. It is official, in this moment I will stand out here every week for the AEW TNT Championship, this is an open challenge."

Rhodes first captured the championship on Saturday night at Double or Nothing by beating Lance Archer. Meanwhile Page and Omega took part in the 10-man Stadium Stampede match, with the latter picking up the win after hitting Sammy Guevara with a One-Winged Angel off a platform.

Check out the full results from Saturday's Double or Nothing below:

(Kickoff) Best Friends def. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Match)

Brian Cage def. Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian and Luchasaurus

MJF def. Jungle Boy

TNT Championship: Cody def. Lance Archer

Kris Statlander def. Penelope Ford

Dustin Rhodes def. Shawn Spears

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Nyla Rose

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Brodie Lee

Stadium Stampede Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy and Hangman Page) def. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and Jake Hager)

