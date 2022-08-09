Is AEW Moving to Two-Day Pay-Per-Views Soon?

Two-day pay-per-view events have become more prevalent in recent years, with WWE extending its annual WrestleMania event beginning with WrestleMania 36 and New Japan stretching its annual Wrestle Kingdom show across two days beginning in 2020. AEW, which typically only runs four pay-per-views a year, might now be flirting with the idea. Dustin Rhodes was recently at Terrificon and said as much.

"UK, our television in the UK is doing well. Tony's soccer team is right there and he wants to run Craven Cottage, probably 40-50,000 people. I guarantee it would sell it out. Will we sell out United States stadiums? It's growth. It takes time to make these things happen. It's not going to happen overnight, but we will get there. Hopefully, someday, like Chicago, the United Center, we smack it out and it's 19,000 people. If we did go to a stadium show, I hope that we would do well for a Double or Nothing or All Out, do I know if it's going to sell out? I have no idea. I would hope so, but we don't need to do those all the time. You have these arenas that are just fine. I think we're going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I've heard that down the pike. It'll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two days of All Out or Revolution," Rhodes said.

The last few AEW pay-per-views, particularly this year's Double or Nothing, have been met with criticism over how long they can get. Tony Khan addressed that during a media conference call ahead of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show in June.

"WWE had an interesting approach to it to be honest, I don't think it's something anybody in AEW besides me has ever entertained, but I see it's not only lucrative business-wise but there are so many stars in AEW and frankly, there too. They thought they had enough people to do two nights of the show. And now Wrestle Kingdom has gone to two nights. We've never done anything like that, but you've all told me that I try to pack a lot in four hours-plus in a pay-per-view. There's so many people, it's hard to do," Khan said.

