AEW Video Games Announces New '2.Show' YouTube Series

AEW Games announced on Saturday that they are launching a YouTube show. The first edition will air this coming Wednesday night immediately following AEW Dynamite on the AEW Games YouTube channel. The program will be titled "2.Show" and will be hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who is famously a big-time gamer. Omega hosted the announcement show when AEW Games revealed three upcoming video games.

Details of the show are not well known at this point, but we'd expect some of the other names from AEW who are big gamers to be involved as well. The AEW video games initial announcement broadcast also included Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, and Aubrey Edwards. Kip Sabian is featured in the intial teaser for 2.Show, so he looks to be involved in some fashion as well.

You can watch the announcement video for AEW Games 2.Show below. It talks about how if you didn't get what you wanted for Christmas, AEW Games has the gift for you. That gift being the debut of this new show.

It is certainly possible that the Young Bucks could get involved at some point, as well.

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Matt and Nick Jackson revealed what type of wrestling games they prefer, and for them it's all about ease of play.

"For me, the simplicity of a great game engine, that's easy functioning and easy to use," Matt Jackson said. "Like, some of the stuff nowadays, to me, it seems like it's almost too overly elaborate. I'm just not into it.

"Honestly, I've played a few of the new ones, they're too hard," he added. "I don't know if that just makes me seem like I'm an old dinosaur now and it's like, "Oh, I like the games how they used to be," but God, I don't know, man. I don't know if it's me romanticizing and being nostalgic about the games I played when I was a kid."

"We'll be watching [Kenny] play these new games and I'm like, 'I don't even understand. How do you even get it?'" Nick Jackson added. "And then he'll try to explain it and we're like, 'I don't know. Maybe we're just old school.'"