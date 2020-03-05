AEW: Who Is Jake The Snake Roberts’ Client?

Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his surprise debut during this week’s AEW Dynamite, and quickly made it clear that he’s planning on becoming a staple of the roster as a manager. Roberts teased bringing in a new star to challenge Cody Rhodes, saying “The only reason I’m here is I have a client, the dark side will be coming to AEW. And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring to the sun.” The question now is, who is Roberts’ client.

Since he didn’t give many hints, the list of candidates is fairly open. Many fans assume that Matt Hardy will reveal himself to be The Dark Order’s “Exalted One” now that he’s made it clear he’s joining AEW, but it’s possible all of those teases could merely be a swerve. Former New Japan star Lance Archer just signed with the company, and having a big man like him with an iconic mouthpiece like Roberts could be a money-making act. And then there’s Luke Harper (now going by Brodie Lee), who was released from WWE back in December and is expected to make the jump to AEW when Dynamite comes to Rochester on March 18.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who do you think will be Roberts’ client? Give us your pick over in the comment section!

Hardy set the wrestling world ablaze on Wednesday when, in the finale of his “Free The Delete” series, he was greeted at the Hardy Compound by The Young Bucks. He then went on Busted Open Radio and explained why he chose to leave the WWE by letting his contract expire earlier this week.

“I am very grateful, as I’ve said in my videos, ‘Thoughts from the Throne,’ that I announced my contract had expired,” Hardy said. “If it wasn’t for Vince McMahon giving me an opportunity 20-plus years ago, I wouldn’t have had this life that I have. So I will always be grateful for that. Even if there’s things later on that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on, it is what it is, that’s business.

“When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I’ve kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities. And that’s fine and I get that. I understand that, and that’s no issue,” he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back.

He concluded — “Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity.”