AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament Winner Crowned, Updated AEW Revolution Card
Japanese star Ryo Mizunami earned herself a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite, defeating former champion Nyla Rose in the finals of the Women's Eliminator Tournament. Mizunami entered the tournament via the bracket's Japan Division and beat fan-favorite Maki Itoh, Joshi legend Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki en route to competing on Dynamite.
The Pro Wrestling Wave star put Rose away with a Spear and a Top Rope Leg Drop. She and Shida then started trading forearm shots during the trophy ceremony, with the champ standing tall.
With the win, Mizunami vs. Shida has been confirmed as the third title match on Sunday's Evolution card. Check out the updated lineup below.
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster/10 vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT title match)
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Casino Tag Team Royale (Bear Country vs. Silver & Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight
- (Buy-In) Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel.