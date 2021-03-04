AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament Winner Crowned, Updated AEW Revolution Card

✖

Japanese star Ryo Mizunami earned herself a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship on this week's AEW Dynamite, defeating former champion Nyla Rose in the finals of the Women's Eliminator Tournament. Mizunami entered the tournament via the bracket's Japan Division and beat fan-favorite Maki Itoh, Joshi legend Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki en route to competing on Dynamite.

The Pro Wrestling Wave star put Rose away with a Spear and a Top Rope Leg Drop. She and Shida then started trading forearm shots during the trophy ceremony, with the champ standing tall.

It's official! This Sunday, March 7th at #AEWRevolution it's the champion @shidahikaru taking on the challenger @mizunami0324. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/gukTGJoekB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

With the win, Mizunami vs. Shida has been confirmed as the third title match on Sunday's Evolution card. Check out the updated lineup below.