AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament Announced

✖

All Elite Wrestling announced during this week's Dynamite that a new, eight-man tournament will soon be underway to crown the future AEW World Championship No. 1 contender. The tournament's start date wasn't announced, but it was confirmed that the finals will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7. Excalibur confirmed during the announcement that three of the competitors would be Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix and Kenny Omega.

Hangman Page, who was seated at the commentary table at the time, was noticeably upset to hear Omega's name on the list. The pair had broken up as a tag team after dropping the tag titles at All Out, though Hangman had held out hope that they could keep working together. Meanwhile, Omega has stated numerous times that he wants to focus on his singles career again.

BREAKING NEWS

It's a huge 8-man tournament, single-elimination, the finals will be at Full Gear where the winner will receive a shot at the #AEW World Championship.

1️⃣ @boy_myth_legend

2️⃣ @ReyFenixMx

3️⃣ @KennyOmegamanX WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/orPFc4N9hv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020

Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to defend his title against Lance Archer on the Oct. 14 episode of Dynamite. Archer has been off AEW TV for the past two weeks due to COVID-19, though he has assured fans the match will still happen.

If the current rankings are any indication, Brian Cage, MJF and Scorpio Sky could also be involved in the tournament. AEW has yet to release an official bracket.