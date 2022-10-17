AEW and WWE Stars Tease Reunion

The forbidden door between World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling might be ajar. Taking to social media today, noted friends Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli shared short videos of a black screen with music playing in the background. Towards the end of the videos, "U Ready?" is typed out on the screen. All three of these tweets were accompanied by the caption "#DaParty." This is a reference to the three men's UpUpDownDown group who regularly played UNO together on the channel. WWE's Xavier Woods, the founder of UpUpDownDown, is also on the team, but has yet to share the video on his social media.

You can see the three video teasers below:

Woods, Cole, Castagnoli, and Breeze regularly played video games together when all four men were signed to WWE. When Cole departed the company for AEW in September 2021, he also had to stop appearing on the UpUpDownDown channel.

"That was probably the hardest part of the decision I think. I really formed a close bond with Woods and Swiss (Castagnoli) and Breeze over the pandemic," Cole said in Fall 2021. "The backstory of that is so funny too, because Claudio and Breeze and Creed all wanted to start producing more content since the pandemic started. And they were like 'I think we want to start playing Uno, we need a fourth guy.' I didn't know this, but when I did the first episode, I was kind of on trial. That was my audition and I didn't know that. I was like 'alright, I'll do it', and they all knew immediately 'oh my god, this is our four man crew.'"

Upon his release in August 2021, Breeze would also leave DaParty. Breeze would return to the channel in May of this year as part of the UpUpDownDown relaunch. While he was back on the channel, Breeze was not with WWE at the time. He has since rejoined the company as a trainer in the WWE Performance Center.

Castagnoli, who worked for WWE as Cesaro for over a decade, left the company in February. This signaled the end of his time with UpUpDownDown as well.

It's unclear as to how or when DaParty will return. WWE and AEW have worked together for one-off occasions before, including earlier this year when AEW President Tony Khan allowed AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages for a Monday Night Raw celebration of John Cena.