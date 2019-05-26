The Young Bucks Defeat The Lucha Bros at AEW Double or Nothing

Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, defeated The Lucha Bros. to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships at AEW’s Double or Nothing event on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The pair won by hitting the Meltzer Drive after what was a fantastic tag team bout.

The two teams broke out high spot after high spot to “ooh” and “ahh” the crowd seemingly for 20 minutes straight. At the end of the bout, the story was whether or not Matt Jackson could lift his opponent for the Meltzer Driver after suffering some gruesome moves to his arm throughout the match.

The rivalry between the two teams first kicked off when the Bucks appeared at an independent wrestling event and referred to Fenix and Penta as the “second best” tag team in the world while offering them AEW contracts. The pair took exception to that, and after they announced they had signed with the company in early February, the pair attacked the Bucks at an AEW fan rally in Las Vegas. The Bucks seemingly got the last laugh when they made a surprise appearance at the AAA Rey de Reyes event in mid-March and beat the two in an impromptu match for AAA’s tag titles. Shortly after the two won the belts, the Bucks decided to put them on the line at Double or Nothing.

At this point, the Bucks will continue on as AAA Tag Team Champions.