The Young Bucks and FTR Lose Insane Eight-Man Tag Match at AEW Fyter Fest

It turns out when you put two of the best tag teams in the world together in an eight-man tag match, you don't always get a winning combination. The Young Bucks and FTR wound up on the losing end of an eight-man match at Fyter Fest, falling to The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher & The Blade. The bout was loaded with insane double-team, triple-team and even quadruple-team combinations, but in the end Matt Jackson wound up accidentally superkicking Dax Harwood. The Lucha Brothers capitalized by hitting an LB Driver, then scoring the pin.

THIS MATCH IS ABSOLUTE MADNESS AND WE'RE HERE FOR IT #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/L87VrsAEw8 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020

Surprisingly, the two teams shook hands and left the ring without any issues.

