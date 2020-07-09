The Young Bucks and FTR Lose Insane Eight-Man Tag Match at AEW Fyter Fest
It turns out when you put two of the best tag teams in the world together in an eight-man tag match, you don't always get a winning combination. The Young Bucks and FTR wound up on the losing end of an eight-man match at Fyter Fest, falling to The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher & The Blade. The bout was loaded with insane double-team, triple-team and even quadruple-team combinations, but in the end Matt Jackson wound up accidentally superkicking Dax Harwood. The Lucha Brothers capitalized by hitting an LB Driver, then scoring the pin.
Okay @youngbucks we see you 👀 #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/1xp1crX0Vx— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
NICK JACKSON @youngbucks 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/D0xNKvWgTT— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
THIS MATCH IS ABSOLUTE MADNESS AND WE'RE HERE FOR IT #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/L87VrsAEw8— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
YOU HAVE GOT BE KIDDING ME!!!!!!! CANADIAN DESTROYER TO THE OUTSIDE!!! @ReyFenixMx #FyterFest #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/YETQZoB3Ge— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 9, 2020
The LB Driver!!! @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx #FyterFest #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/sKTPkaQ5LC— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 9, 2020
Surprisingly, the two teams shook hands and left the ring without any issues.
This story is developing...
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.